Koksara: Acting upon a report published in Orissa POST, a medical team visited Pitabashpur village under Koksara block in Kalahandi district to check the health of kidney patients Monday.

The report headlined ‘Koksara villagers panicked over spread of kidney diseases’ appeared in the newspaper’s July 8thedition. Taking a note of the report, CDMO Dr. Banalata Debankar and medical officer of Koksara Health Centre Tatwadarshi Das visited the village along with a medical team. They had checked the health of ten patients and three of them were found to be suffering from kidney disease. The patients are identified as Jyoti Nial, 65, Fagun Nial, 58, and Rasik Nial, 40.

The village has two tube-wells and their water is said to have a high level of toxicity. PWD’s junior engineer said, “We have sent the water sample to the lab in order to check the toxicity level.”

The doctors’ team said, “We will take the blood samples of the villagers and will do a different blood test of those samples to find out the problem.”

Rainu Nial, 60, died due to kidney ailment six months back. Another patient, Bhagirathi Nial, 58, is suffering from the same disease and has been admitted to SCBMCH in Cuttack.

It is learnt that some other people in the panchayat are also suffering from this disease, but the Ladoogaon Primary Health Centre is unable to provide them with adequate healthcare. Hence, in the absence of any alternative, the villagers are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam.

The rapid spread of the disease has panicked the villagers, prompting them to demand the administration to initiate immediate steps to identify the reason behind the kidney disease and provide them with effective healthcare.

