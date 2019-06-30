BHUBANESWAR: The 126th Heritage Walk with 27 participants ended with many beautiful experiences for all, but the visit to the medicinal plant garden Ekamra Van stole the show as the participants were delighted to know all about the various plant species, their roles in our lives and how traditionally they have become part of our socio-cultural life.

Explaining the concept of Ekamra Van, divisional forest officer and curator of the beautiful garden said, “Despite all our traditional links with medicinal plants, most people fail to recognise and name the plants. Surprisingly, foreign tourists are recognising many species and they are also growing these plants in their nations.” Calling for a need to spread such awareness, he also lauded the heritage walk for serving the purpose to a certain extent.”

Today the walk mostly had students and professionals as participants. They explored the history and cultural heritage of Ekamra Kshetra through its temples and lanes. The participants enjoyed the walk as the weather was pleasant with an overcast sky, a little drizzle every now and then and the constant cool breeze.

Class XI Humanities students of Sai International School Akanksha and Apurba participated in the walk for the first time and said, “It was an amazing and informative experience. Even though both of us live in Bhubaneswar, we have never been to the Mukteswar Temple.”

Many of the walkers today were architecture students, interior design students and many were invited by their friends who had attended the walk earlier. The walk culminated at the beautiful Ekamra Van on the western bank of Bindusagar Lake.