New Delhi: India will hold a mega spectrum auction for 5G and other radio waves in the current calendar year, and intends to start 5G trials in the next 100 days, the newly-appointed Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Monday.

Setting an action-packed agenda for the ministry soon after taking charge, Prasad said he would prioritise the revival of crisis-ridden telecom PSUs Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) but added that the two companies will have to reciprocate and do their bit by adopting a professional attitude.

On the contentious issue of whether Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei will be allowed to participate in the upcoming 5G trials, the minister told reporters that the ‘complex issue’ will be looked at seriously including security aspects.

The minister also cleared the air over timing of spectrum auctions in the country. “I am of the belief that in the current calendar year, we will auction spectrum. We have adequate spectrum available,” informed Prasad.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended auction of about 8,644 MHz of telecom frequencies, including those for 5G services, at an estimated total base price of Rs 4.9 lakh crore, but the financially stressed industry has contended that prices are unaffordable.

“TRAI has given its recommendation on spectrum. We have a system of standing committee, finance committee, they are examining it. Once they come with solution…whether there is a need for more consultation with TRAI, we will have to look into it. Then, we have to go to the Cabinet and appoint auctioneer,” the minister informed.

Other major issues on the minister’s immediate agenda include starting 5G trials in 100 days and creating a Broadband Readiness Index (BRI), which reflects the realities of the Indian market, besides fast-tracking of five lakh WiFi hotspots, and promoting telecom manufacturing in India. The index will be based on parameters like infrastructure, approval processes and utilisation of high-speed Internet.

“As far as 5G network is concerned, we will start trials in 100 days. We propose to earmark a portion of spectrum also for 5G purposes. It shall be our endeavour that 5G technology is also used for deprived sections, social causes, education and health, and for bringing technology to rural people,” Prasad informed.

Prasad acknowledged the role of state-owned corporations in maintaining a ‘sobre equilibrium’ in the market, but at the same time sent out a strong message to the two telecom PSUs – MTNL and BSNL, which are cash-strapped and have faced issues in payment of salaries in recent times. The minister emphasised that the two companies will have to ‘become professional’.

“Let my message clearly go to these two PSUs…It is in national interest that they remain healthy, we are working on that…But, they also need to become professional. While I will work towards their revival, they will have to respond with professional attitude,” asserted Prasad.

