BHUBANESWAR: A mega plantation drive with the slogan ‘Go Green; Greater Involvement’ was organised by KIIT and KISS here Monday.

More than 10 thousand employees of KIIT, KISS and KIMS participated in the drive and planted saplings of Neem, Ashoka, Pistachio, Pomegranate and other plants in various campuses and other areas of Bhubaneswar as a responsibility to contribute their bit in the ‘Go Green’ initiative.

The employees also planted saplings at their homes and residential areas. During cyclone Fani, lakhs of trees were damaged which cause loss of greenery in and around KIIT campuses.

Inaugurating the plantation drive, Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT and KISS said, “Natural beauty had always been an exclusive feature of KIIT and KISS until Cyclone ‘Fani’ destroyed the green cover of these two landmark institutions. We are determined to envelope these two institutions back with greenery and beautify the landscape of KIIT and the capital city Bhubaneswar.”

Shradhanjali Nayak of KIIT said, “Since time immemorial, trees have been the lifeline of our existence. They are vital to our healthy lives. KIIT and KISS would conduct more such drives in the future to enhance the greenery of our capital.”