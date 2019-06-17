Manchester: Rohit Sharma produced an elegant hundred before Kuldeep Yadav flummoxed the Pakistani batsmen as India inflicted a humiliating 89-run defeat on their arch-rivals in a much-hyped World Cup match, which eventually turned to be a lop-sided affair.

Chasing a stiff 337-run target, Pakistan were already down and out when rain stopped play after 35 overs. They had managed just 166 runs for loss of six wickets , nowhere near the DLS par-score of 252.

When play resumed, the match was reduced to 40 overs with a revised target of 302, which meant that Pakistan required 136 runs from five overs.

Imad Wasim (46) and Shadab Khan (20) remained unbeaten to and at 212 for six, handing India a comprehensive victory via Duckworth Lewis method.

With this win, India maintained their 100 per cent win record against Pakistan at World Cup events. Indian fans proudly brandished this stat on social media and trolled their Pakistani counterparts, effectively putting salt in their wounds.

But to be fair to Pakistani cricket fans, many took it in their stride and showed the world how wonderful sense of humour is.

Here are some of the best jokes and memes on Twitter following India’s win:

Pic 1: Every team playing for this cup

Pic 2: Only Pakistan team is playing for this cup😂😂#Abhinandan #MaukaMauka pic.twitter.com/l8AJUNRrnP — 🇮🇳 sir-kid (@ooobhaishab) June 12, 2019

*Pandya-Rahul gets banned*

Vijay Shankar makes debut *Rayudu has bad IPL*

Vijay Shankar gets is Squad *Dhawan gets injured*

Vijay Shankar gets in Playing XI *Bhuwaneshwar gets injured*

Vijay Shankar bowls, gets a wicket Naseeb ho toh Vijay jaisa, varna na ho#IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/ITdc583lke — YEAH OK I GET IT (@yeahokigetit) June 16, 2019

itna chutiya tou shaitan nay insaan ko nahi banaya jitna shoaib malik nay humain bana diya hay — A h m e d (@Ahlvled_) June 16, 2019

Don't call me a traitor, but look at the Indian players, they look like proper athletes, our players look like they've eaten two plates of waris nihari with feeqay ki lassi and benazir kulfa, all at once. — شاہ زیب خان (@shzbkhn) June 15, 2019

india tou humain aisi phainti laga raha hay jaise kohinoor hum nay churaya ho — A h m e d (@Ahlvled_) June 16, 2019

Agar hum apna saara budget world cup mein India per laga k double karlein toh Kya humari economy stable ho sakti hai? — Garmi Mein Kharab (@fay_alif) June 16, 2019

500 is on. 350 India k aur 150 humare. — Ranting Pakistani (@RantsPakistani) June 16, 2019

When I die I want Sarfaraz to lower me into my grave so he can let me down one last time — McBaŋɠ (@TheMcBang) June 16, 2019

health instructors

explaining to sarfaraz

why a monitored diet

is important for his

performance: sarfaraz: pic.twitter.com/TyLfDuLSXA — my entitlement is well deserved (@shahitukray) June 16, 2019

Pak fans on Saturday: "rain go away, we want Pak to play" Sunday morning: "rain come back…" Rain: pic.twitter.com/drWs7CFYYS — کاظمی (@HaayeShabbir) June 16, 2019

Me: ok I think we are have stabilized the batting now, we have a chance. Inner me: pic.twitter.com/NpQTNYo1EL — کاظمی (@HaayeShabbir) June 16, 2019

