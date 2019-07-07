Koksara: Two mentally-challenged brothers have been living a wretched life with them being tied in chains for almost 12 years now at Barabakhara village of Khuntia panchayat under Koksara panchayat in Kalahandi district.

According to villagers, Khita (45), the eldest son of Benu Dharua, suffered from fever 12 years ago. Due to lack of money, proper treatment could not be provided to him that led to him losing mental balance. The second son Lalit (38) also suffered from the same issue after catching a fever.

Their mother died five years ago and their father had predeceased her eight years ago.

According to the neighbours, Benu’s family used to spend days in acute poverty. Initially they did take their children to the hospital, however, unable to afford the medication, they brought the men back home. The family, instead, roped in sorcerers to treat the brothers out of superstition.

Animals were sacrificed and prayers were offered, that said the issue with the bothers continued and worsened after a while without proper medication.

At the end of their wits, the family started chaining their young men. As many as 12 years have passed ever since and they are still in chains, lying in open with restricted movement – be it summer or rain or winter. They somehow survive through the free food offered by the neighbors.

When contacted, Koksara block development officer Basant Sethi said he had not been briefed about the brothers. He further assured that necessary steps would soon be taken for their treatment following an investigation.

PNN