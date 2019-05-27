Bhubaneswar: Blistering heat remained unabated in Odisha with the temperature soaring over 40 degree Celsius in at least 11 places Monday.

The Meteorological Centre here warned that heatwave conditions will persist in different parts of the state, particularly in the western region, for at least next two days and advised people to take precautions.

Sonepur town in western Odisha turned out to be the hottest place in the state recording a maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius, it said.

Closely following Sonepur was Sambalpur where the mercury touched 44.7 degree Celsius, while the temperature stood at 44.6 degree in Titlagarh, 44 degree in Jharsuguda, 43.7 degree in Bolangir and 43.6 degree in Hirakud, the MeT centre said.

In Malkangiri, the temperature was 43.2 degrees Celsius, while it was 43 degrees in Bhawanipatna, 42.7 degree in Angul and 40 degree in Sundargarh, it said.

In Bhubaneswar the maximum temperature was 38.2 degree Celsius with a high relative humidity level of 92 per cent, while neighbouring Cuttack recorded 37.8 degree Celsius. High level of humidity made the weather conditions unbearable in the twin cities.

The heatwave condition is likely to prevail at least for the next two days in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Bargarh, Sonepur, Bolangir and Nuapada districts, the MeT Centre said, advising people to avoid heat exposure.