Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Department in Odisha Thursday issued warning of thunderstorms in different parts of the state in the next 24 hours and has also predicted a surge in temperatures in the interior parts of the state.

The weather bulletin and the interaction of the department with media Thursday predicted that there could be surge in the temperatures in these areas while it rejected the chances of heatwaves in the areas citing the frequent change in temperatures.

Bhubaneswar Met Department Director HR Biswas said, “In the next 24 hours there would be thunderstorm activities mainly in Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapti, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh. Some will see thunderstorm in interior areas as well as in coastal areas too.”

The Met director also said that surge in temperatures in many areas are also likely and the temperatures could be reach up to 44 degree Celsius. “Temperatures could surge above two to three degrees in the next three days. There are little chances of heatwaves as there is variation of temperatures. Interior Odisha could see temperature of more than 40 degree Celsius.It is likely to touch 44 degrees in many areas.”

The department also appealed to the people of the affected areas to not venture out in the afternoon. The Met department director Biswas said, “It would not be advisable to the people in such areas to venture out during the noon at such high temperatures.”

The department, while talking about the state capital, also predicted thunderstorm sans rains. Biswas said, “Bhubaneswar also has a chance of thunderstorm but hardly any chances of rain.”