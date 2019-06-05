Chennai: As the #MeToo movement took the world by storm, Indian entertainment industry too had it’s own share of stories and some of them are quite scary.

In South India, there were quite a few stories which came to light and shocked many. Artist-singer Chinmayi Sripada had shared her own experience with veteran lyricist Vairamuthu.

And the latest one we hear is from a supporting actress Shalu Shamu in Tamil who was seen in a cameo in the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Mr Local. Interacting with her fans on Instagram, Shalu made a revelation that she was asked by a director of a film to sleep with him.

Shalu claims that the director was of a Vijay Deverakonda film. And this claim by the young actress has sent the industry into a shocker. This revelation is now the focal point in Tamil film industry.