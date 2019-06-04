Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu says people must not stop raising their voice against sexual harassment at workplace and continue the #MeToo movement.

Her comment comes just two days after director Vikas Bahl was given a clean chit after an allegation of sexual misconduct made against him by a former employee of the now disbanded Phantom Films, was probed, and his credit as director of “Super 30” was restored.

Even actor Alok Nath, who was accused of rape by a writer-director, has appeared in the film “De De Pyaar De”.

Asked how she looks at the situation, Taapsee told IANS: “Look, if the person who is accused of sexual harassment, doesn’t get punished, of course the spirit of the movement, the spirit of a woman who comes out with the story of abuse in public, gets shattered.

“However, that should not stop other girls from raising their voices if they are abused…because girls have stayed silent for ages.

“We all can see how a collective consciousness has come into the picture since the #MeToo movement started. Nothing will change overnight, but we should not give up on the situation and tolerate abuse.”

Taapsee, who has been vocal about women empowerment, said it takes a lot of time to break the momentum in such matters.

“Obstacles will come, but we should not give up. This is a transformative time and therefore it is difficult but if we do not continue, the change will not come in future,” added the “Pink” actress.