Bhubaneswar: British carmaker MG (Morris Garages) Motor unveiled their new car ‘Hector’, India’s first 48V hybrid SUV, here Wednesday. The new model is India’s first internet car with more than 50 connected features.

Sudhir Samal, MLA, Dhenkanal; Kumar Gourab Samal, founder of Samal Care, Angul; Gangadhar Samal, director, Empreo Wheels Pvt Ltd, Bhubaneswar; Nupur Jain, Regional Business Manager, Morris Garages; and Abhinash Samal, Managing Director, Empreo Wheels Pvt Ltd, Bhubaneswar, were present at the launch.

“As India’s first 48V hybrid SUV, the MG Hector comes with 19 exclusive features that make it the new benchmark in its segment. With internet inside, the next-gen i-SMART technology in the Hector promises to deliver safe, connected and fun experiences with the biggest HD touch screen in its segment at 10.4 inches. The Hector will also be the first car with sophisticated 48-volt mild-hybrid architecture in its segment,” Abhinash said.

The officials claimed that the 48V mild hybrid technology is the latest global environmentally friendly engine technology that enables reduction in petrol engine emissions and a 48-volt lithium ion battery helps store energy and provide extra torque assistance of up to 20 Nm when required, resulting in a smoother drive.

The MG-Hector will be available at the state-of-the-art showroom in city near Pahal which is scheduled to open in the next 15 days.

The MG Hector, designed and developed for Indian customers, has been built to with stand extreme road conditions and has been tested for over one million kilometers in India before entering production at the company’s plant in Halol, Gujarat, earlier this month.

The Hector will be available in petrol and diesel engines. The 1.5 litre turbo-charged petrol engine delivers 143 PS power at a peak torque of 250 Nm and will be available in both manual and automatic transmissions. Its 2.0 litre diesel engine will deliver 170 PS at a peak torque of 350 Nm, with best-in-class fuel efficiency.