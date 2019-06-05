Al-Arish: Islamic militants attacked a checkpoint in the restive northern part of the Sinai Peninsula, killing at least 10 policemen, Egyptian security officials reported.

According to the officials, the attack took place Wednesday morning as Muslims in the city of al-Arish were holding prayers marking the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which follows the month of Ramadan. Two officers and eight conscripts were killed.

The militants attacked the checkpoint, seized an armored vehicle to make their getaway but a warplane chased them in the desert, killing at least five, as reported by the security officials.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters.

Egypt has for years battled an Islamic State affiliate based in northern Sinai.

AP