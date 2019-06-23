Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir Sunday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shopian, following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The security forces retaliated the firing, triggering off a gunbattle, the official said, adding there were no reports of any casualties so far.

(PTI)