Kolkata: Supporting her friend and fellow party MP Nusrat Jahan for sporting vermilion and bangles, Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty said Sunday one must give respect to one’s personal life and women should be given due respect.

“I have supported and will support my friend whether she wears vermilion or bangles. One must respect one’s personal life. In fact, we were trolled for even donning jeans. Women should be given respect and we represent the country,” said Chakrabarty.

Criticising Nusrat Jahan for her ‘un-Islamic’ post-marriage appearance at the oath-taking ceremony in Parliament, June 25, a group of Muslim clerics had issued a ‘fatwa’ against the newly-married MP.

The actor-turned-politician tied the knot June 19 with businessman Nikhil Jain.

After being criticised for sporting vermilion and bangles and not wearing a ‘burqa’ in Parliament, Nusrat had said that she represents an ‘inclusive India’. She had retorted by saying that she will do ‘whatever her heart says’. “We are citizens of India and all cultures and religions have to be respected,” Nusrat had said.

Agencies