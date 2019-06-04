Keonjhar: Workers engaged at Jajanga mine (SR Rungta Mines) under the Joda mining circle in Keonjhar district demonstrated in front of the collectorate Tuesday for the fulfilment of their demands.

These include salary hike, clearance of pending dues, halt to special donation of Rs 1,000 from each worker and monthly membership fee of Rs 50.

United under the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, the workers submitted a memorandum to the ADM in the absence of the collector.

They demanded identity cards, appointment letters, safety gear, and jobs for local youths.

The workers have been agitating in the mining area for the last several days. They alleged that as per a tripartite agreement between the company management, the assistant labour commissioner and the labourers, the salaries of the workers should be increased once in every four years. This was not followed by the company, the workers alleged.

The administration, keeping law and order issues in mind, imposed prohibitory orders under CrPc Section 144 on the mine area, without apprising the workers and the company management.

Labour union leaders said though the workers have been agitating, the company and the administration have not come forward to address the workers’ grievances. However, the management of SR Rungta Mines refused to make any statement on the issue.