Joda: Workers engaged at Jajanga mine under Joda mining circle in Keonjhar district continued their agitation over the demand for hike in remuneration for the sixth day Friday. They alleged that as per a tripartite agreement among the company management, the assistant labour commissioner and the labourers, the salaries of the workers should be hiked every four years.

This was not followed by the company, the workers alleged. Sensing deterioration in law and order the administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPc in the area, without apprising the workers and the company management.

Labour union leaders said though workers have been staging agitation for six days, the company and the administration have not come forward to redress the demand of the labourers.

