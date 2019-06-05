Keonjhar: Mining has taken a heavy toll on forested and mineral-rich Keonjhar district over the years.

Its side effects have been air pollution and depletion of groundwater. Water crisis has deepened in some areas where people did not face the problem a few years ago, a report said.

Environmentalists and social activists have expressed concern over the depleting forest cover and damage to environment. Activities in the name of development are detrimental to the environment, they noted.

Some environmentalists say, “All send out messages for plantation and water conservation during observance of World Environment Day. But all such things fall flat. Plantation is carried out at a cost of crores of rupees. But efforts have been ineffective in conserving the forests.”

Forest clearing for mining has damaged wildlife habitats. As a result, wild animals like elephants, deer, bears and reptiles are seen straying into human settlements. Some forested parts of the district have become battlefields of man-animal conflicts.

The district has witnessed another ominous phenomenon: Gradual rise in temperatures over the years. Environmentalists have voiced concern over this. People recall the days when the weather used to be cool even in the summer amid greenery everywhere.

“Now, summer days are becoming hotter when trees are felled for mining, roads and other development projects. Forest lands are facing increasing human intervention,” environmentalists pointed out.

There has been a marked change in climate patterns. Rainfall has become erratic while hilly streams and creeks have dried up in certain areas.

Industrialisation has also impacted the environment in the district. According to an OSPCB report, there are 277 industrial units and mining firms in the district.

One hundred and twenty mines and about 35,000 hectares of land have been leased out in the district. If illegal mining is taken into account, the figure of leased out land will cross 50,000 hectares.

It is alleged that in some parts water bodies and farmlands are at the receiving end of pollution caused by industrial and mining activities.

Air pollution is on the rise in the district. All norms related to the Pollution Control Act and the Wildlife Protection Act are being violated.