Joda: Around 18,000 workers of Jajanga mine under Bambari police limits in Keonjhar district went on a strike at 11 am Sunday after falling to reach an agreement for more wages.

Workers Vidyadhar Patra, Ratnakar Hans and Ganesh Patra of the mining firm said an agreement was signed between the company authorities, the Assistant Labour Commissioner and labour unions. In that agreement it was mentioned that the company will increase salaries every four years.

Sources said the hiked salary for year 2012 was paid to the workers. However, seven years have gone by, but there are no more hikes.

The workers had complained to the company authorities and the labour union head regarding the matter. They had assured the workers that they will pay the hiked salary after elections.

But the company has not taken any steps regarding the demand of workers for a wage hike even after elections ended. Finding no results, the workers locked the company gate and staged a protest in front of the gate.

Joda IIC Manoj Kumar Rout and Bamaberi IIC Paresh Kumar Mohanty reached the spot and held talks with the workers.

IIC Manoj Rout told reporters that no written complaint was registered in the police station regarding the matter.

The workers said although they have been on strike since Sunday the company authorities are not considering their demands.

The labourers have warned the company management that they will continue their strike if their demands were not accepted.

Meanwhile, the company authorities said they will hold talks with the workers and find a solution to the problem.

