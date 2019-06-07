Cuttack: Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Pratap Jena Friday visited several localities of the Silver City here and took stock of the measures introduced by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to avoid waterlogging in the rainy season.

Jena along with the senior officials of CMC visited Badambadi, Shakti Nagar, Mahanadi Vihar and Jobra areas of the city to inspect the drainage and sewerage system.

Jena advised the CMC authorities to expedite drain desilting work.

Participating in a review meeting, Jena stressed early repairing of the road connecting the NH 16 and Badambadi bus stand. He asked the authorities to complete the construction work of a drainage project in Badambadi area within 15 days.

The H&UD Minister also directed the CMC to expedite the construction work of a drainage project, funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). He asked the civic body officials to take all possible steps to avoid waterlogging in Badambadi area.

Notably, Badambadi area usually faces severe waterlogging during rainy season. The commuters are being forced to travel in knee-deep water.

Jena enquired about the measures introduced to release rainwater from Jobra and Sikharpur areas of the city. He asked the civic body officials to deploy a small excavator to remove silt and garbage from drains in Jobra area.

The review meeting deliberated on various civic issues of Malgodown, one of the biggest wholesale markets in Odisha. The H&UD Minister directed the CMC authorities to desilt all drains of the locality and ensure round-the-clock drinking water facility for the traders.

The minister also reviewed restoration work in the city in the wake of cyclone Fani that also ravaged Silver City May 3.

He directed the civic body officials to restore all damaged parks and other facilities in the city prior to the Dussehra festival.

Among others, Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Central) Anil Kumar Samal, CMC commissioner Sarat Chandra Nayak and Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Souvic Biswal were present at the review meeting.