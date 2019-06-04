Bhubaneswar: In a bid to ensure strict adherence to his party’s election manifesto released before 2019 polls, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday asked his ministerial colleagues to submit concerned departments’ progress report on the seventh day of every month.

The ministers have been instructed to submit their progress reports on the actions taken for fulfillment of promises made in the BJD’s election manifesto.

“CM @Naveen_Odisha directed the ministers to submit progress reports on 7th day of every month on implementation status of manifesto promises. The CM had earlier included ‘Time’ as an addition to #3Ts (Teamwork, Transparency and Technology) of governance and urged all to work in coordination for best and timely results,” tweeted the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

At its first meeting held May 29 last, the new Council of Ministers had adopted a resolution to fulfil all the promises made in the party’s manifesto. “The council to meet on 29 May 2020 will mark the first year of this government and will review the progress on delivery of manifesto promises. The government will focus on poverty alleviation, making women equal partners in progress, uplifting the weaker sections and fulfilling dreams of the youth,” the CMO added.

During the council of ministers’ meeting, Naveen had said, “I know some of the promises will take time. I want the Council of Ministers to put their best efforts in this regard.”

“I want all of us to focus on transformation towards a new Odisha where poverty will be a thing of the past, an empowered Odisha where women are equal partners in growth and development, an Odisha which is inclusive of all vulnerable sections in its landscape of development and where the dreams of our youth come true,” he had said.