Bhubaneswar: Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, has decided to develop 17 iconic tourist spots into world-class tourist destinations.

But not a single destination from Odisha, not even the architectural marvel Konark Sun Temple, has been included in the list of those 17 destinations.

There are several tourism destinations in Odisha that attract visitors from across the globe. While Konark Sun Temple and Jagannath temple in Puri are known for their architectural and sculptural marvels, Ratnagiri, Lalitgiri and Udayagiri, referred as the Diamond Triangle of Odisha, are famous for Buddhist art and culture.

But none of these destinations have found a place among the 17.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had mentioned that the government is developing 17 iconic destinations into world-class tourist destinations while present the budget Friday.

These 17 destinations are Taj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh, Ajanta and Ellora Caves and Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, Humayun’s Tomb, Qutab Minar and Lal Qila in Delhi, Colva beach in Goa, Amer Fort in Rajasthan, Somnath Temple and Dholavira in Gujarat, Hampi in Karnataka, Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu, Kajiranga in Assam, Kumarkom in Kerala and Mahabodhi Temple in Bihar.

For the development of these destinations, private investors will be encouraged and infrastructure and communication with other major cities will be developed.

That apart, skill development and employment opportunity for local people are the two things that will be given importance.

Some of the selected 17 destinations have already been declared as World heritage sites by UNESCO.

If Somnath temple in Gujarat and Mahabodhi in Bihar have been selected, why not Jagannath temple, Ratnagiri, Udayagiri or Lalitgiri, asked some tourist critics here.

PNN