Rayagada: In an unfortunate incident, a 12-year-old boy lost his life while three others sustained severe injuries after a swarm of bees attacked them in Bheja village under Mukundapur police limits in Rayagada district. The minor boy has been identified as Palaka Samba.

According to sources, the boy along with three others had gone to collect mangoes from a forest near the village. The mango tree had a beehive and the bees on being disturbed attacked the four and stung them repeatedly.

All the four were immediately rushed to the district headquarters hospital where the minor was declared brought dead. The condition of three others undergoing treatment at the hospital is stated to be critical.

PNN