Nabarangpur: A case of abduction and rape was reported at the Umerkote police station Sunday.

A man named Amin Jani of Dhungiagaba village of Tohra panchayat of Umerkote block allegedly abducted and forcibly engaged in physical relationship with a Class X passed minor girl belonging to an area coming under the Umerkote police limits in Jharigaon block.

Sources said Amin was trying to seduce the girl by asking her to come outside while she was studying at an Ashram school. After she finished her Class X examinations, she was asked by Amin to come to Dhadra village. However, the girl refused to go there with him.

The minor girl went to a nearby village May 16 with her family to attend a marriage. Amin then took the girl away to Kurshi village on his bike.

The next day, he forcibly took the minor girl to Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh, and both worked in a private company for a wage of Rs 350 per head. Many other girls were also working there with the help of brokers.

Sources said that as the girl was getting tired due to rigorous work during the day, she used to fall asleep very early at night. Amin used to forcibly establish physical relationship with her during this time.

After two weeks, Amin brought the girl to the house of one of his relatives and kept her there. When the girl’s family came to know about this, they called a meeting of the Paraja and Kondh society in Dhungiagaba village Saturday.

When the family of Amin refused to accept the minor girl, the girl’s parents met the Chairperson of Maa Ghar, Nabarangpur, Kadamini Tripathy. Later, the minor girl herself reported the matter to the Umerkote police station.

PNN