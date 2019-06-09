Baripada: Tension prevailed at Baripada based Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Mayurbhanj district Saturday night following the death of a minor girl who had been undergoing treatment at the hospital.

While the family members of the deceased accused the doctors of negligence, ‘Bhanja Sena’ – a local nonpolitical organization staged a demonstration in front of the hospital. They refused to take the body of the girl back and demanded exemplary action against the doctor for dereliction of duty.

Later, Baripada Sadar sub divisional police officer (SDPO) KP Pattanayak and Town police station IIC Ashok Kumar Nayak reached the spot and pacified the agitators.

The agitation was withdrawn only after hospital manager Sameer Mahapatra came to them with a written assurance promising an investigation and stringent action against those found guilty.

Sources said, 15-yaer-old girl Ranjita, daughter of Birendra Patra of Chalunia village under Chandua police limits was admitted to the hospital after she fell sick Friday. She breathed her last while undergoing treatment at about 1:00pm Saturday.

PNN