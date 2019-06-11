Nayagarh: A five-year-old girl was allegedly lured with a chocolate and an ice-cream by a youth of her neighbourhood who subsequently took her to an isolated place and outraged her modesty Monday.

The heinous incident has been reported from a village under Itamati police station area of Nayagarh district. The incident has spread outrage in the village as angry villagers demanded stringent action against the accused.

Angry villagers barged into the house of the accused and searched for him but the accused had fled the house. Subsequently, he was caught and on getting information, Itamati cops reached the village and rescued him from the mob.

He was then detained and taken for interrogation while the victim was sent to Nayagarh district headquarters hospital (DHH) for a medical examination.

According to sources, the accused has been identified as 22-year-old youth Gunduri Behera of the same village. As per the complaint of the rape survivor’s father, Behera lured the girl on the pretext of offering her chocolate and ice-cream and took her to an isolated place. He raped the girl and went away.

The survivor later brought the matter before her family members, following which her father lodged a complaint against the youth at Itamati police station.

