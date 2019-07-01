Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police Monday arrested a youth on charge of sexually abusing a tribal girl who stayed in the hostel of a government high school in IRC village area here.

The accused was identified as Budhan Murmu,22, of Adivasi slum in Salia Sahi under Nayapalli police station limits. Earlier, Jagannath Saraka, SC/ST welfare minister, had ordered a probe into the matter after the incident appeared in various media reports. Police started a probe into the matter after registering a case at Mahila police station.

Investigations later revealed that the girl’s family, who originally hails from Mayurbhanj, has been staying in a slum at Nayapalli. The girl, during her stay at her home during vacations, was forced by the accused to develop a relationship with him.