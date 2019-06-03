Boudh: A five-year-old boy Abhijit Kanra, suffering from an unknown disease since his birth, is waiting for the state government’s nod to avail of his treatment at Karanjakata under Harabhanga block in Boudh district.

Sources said Jibardhan Kanra, father of Abhijit, is a daily labourer. Abhijit is his only son. As per Jibardhan, after a few months of Abhijit’s birth his legs and hands started getting thin and deformed. After some more days, neither he could speak nor walk.

Jibardhan got his son treated in the hospitals of Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Berhampur but the treatment didn’t yield any results.

Now, Jibardhan has urged the state health department to extend proper treatment to his son.

