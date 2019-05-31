Jamtikra: In order to ensure sanitation facilities in both urban and rural areas with the broader goal to eradicate the practice of open defecation, to accelerate the efforts for achieving universal sanitation coverage and to put focus on safe sanitation, the Swachh Bharat Mission was launched.

The Union Water and Sanitation Ministry is giving a final push to the Swachh Bharat Mission’s goal, by which the open defecation free (ODF) status will be achieved across India by the year end. Lakhs of rupees are being spent in this regard to provide closed toilet facility to every household.

However, regularly allegations are being raised on insincerity and misappropriation of funds by the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) departmental officials. There are glaring examples of corruption in Attabira block of Bargarh district.

It is alleged that, out of the total number of toilets constructed in this area, about 90% are defunct now. Notably, those built in Kudapada of Khaliapali under Bugbuga panchayat of Attabira block are not fit for use. The toilets which have been built using very poor quality material have now turned into store houses.

As proper inspection is not being carried out the Attabira block officials are making merry. They have prepared documents to prove that the construction of all the toilets is over. In essence nothing has happened.

Illegal nexus between the contractors and departmental officials are allegedly apparent in many places. In this connection, the name of a junior engineer of RWSS, Ranjan Kumar Nayak is featuring in every discussion throughout Attabira block.

Allegedly, he is instrumental in misappropriating funds that are being allocated for making of toilets, rather than trying to make the Swachh Bharat Mission successful.

It should be stated here that the said engineer gobbled up Rs 12,000 without constructing a toilet for beneficiary Surendra Kathar of Jamtikra village of Bugbuga panchayat. After the incident was reported in Orissa POST, the money was returned to the beneficiary.

According to sources, Rs 12,000 is being allotted per beneficiary. However, contractors and department officials are taking a cut of Rs 3,000 from each beneficiary for releasing the amount. Then they are constructing the toilet with poor quality material. Hence the mission has run into a dead end.

On being contacted for his views, junior engineer Nayak said, “I will provide you adequate information, after conducting an investigation on this matter.”

PNN