Chhendipada: Three unidentified miscreants allegedly robbed Rs 1 lakh from a goatherd after attacking the victim with a sharp weapon. The incident took place on NH-55 near Santara village that comes under Jarapada police limits of Angul district Thursday morning.

The victim has been identified as Dambaru Sahu of Sabalabhanga village in this district.

According to a source, Dambaru was heading towards Tukuda weekly market to buy livestock when the three accused followed him. They intercepted him on the road and attacked him with a machete injuring his right hand. Within moments, they snatched the cash from the injured man and fled the spot.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and admitted the victim to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) in Angul. The inspector in-charge (IIC) Bindu Biswal is probing the incident.

PNN