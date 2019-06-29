Kendrapara: A group of miscreants allegedly attempted to rape a woman after assaulting her husband and two minor sons in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, police said Saturday.

The miscreants forcibly entered the house of the woman at Poipata village Friday night and assaulted her husband and sons and locked them in a room.

They dragged the woman to a field in the backyard of the house and attempted to rape her but she raised an alarm.

The miscreants then fled, the police said.

The woman and her two sons have been admitted to hospital, the police said.

A special team has been constituted to nab the miscreants, said Sub Divisional Police Officer, Ranjan Kumar Dey.

(PTI)