Cuttack: Miscreants have made away with two motorcycles from Shankarpur and Vivekananda Lane here Monday. Two separate cases were registered in this regard with Badambadi police.

As per a complaint lodged by Bikash Sharma, a photo journalist, he had gone to a place at Shankarpur to cover an event and had parked his bike (OD 05 C-5538) near the venue. However, he found his motorcycle missing when he returned from the meeting after half an hour.

He asked the people nearby about his bike, but to no avail. Bikash has mentioned in his complaint to the police that he had Rs 60,000 in cash in the pannier of the motorcycle, which was also stolen by the miscreants along with the bike.

Likewise, another two-wheeler was also stolen from Vivekananda Lane. The complainant has said that he had parked his motorcycle outside his residence when the desperadoes decamped with it.