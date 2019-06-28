Rourkela: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted Rs 3.97 lakhs from Kalunga Large Area Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPS) that comes under Brahmani Tarang block of Sundargarh district Friday morning.

According to a source, the loot took place at around 10:30am. The criminals timed their loot to match the opening time of the society.

The miscreants entered the society immediately after it opened for business and snatched Rs 3.97 lakh at gunpoint.

On being informed, Brahmani Tarang police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.