Bargarh: Miscreants shot dead a person at Jamurda village under Bargarh town police limits in this district late Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Basant Pradhan (50), a native of Baragaon village under Dhama police limits in Sambalpur district.

Sources said, Basant had been staying at one of his relative’s house at Jamurda for two years.

After having dinner Basant had gone to rooftop to retire for the night due to sultry weather conditions. While he was fast asleep, three miscreants somehow reached the rooftop and shot Basant at point blank range.

He was immediately rushed to VIMSAR, Burla where the doctors declared him brought dead.

On being informed, police reached to the spot and launched an investigation into the case.

PNN