Naraj: The body of an engineering student who had gone missing since Sunday afternoon when he was taking a bath in the River Kathajodi near Naraj anicut in Cuttack district was fished out Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Vickey Kumar, a native of Jharkhand.

According to sources, Vickey, a student at an engineering college located in Damana, Bhubaneswar under Chandrasekharpur police limits, along with four of his friends had gone to take a bath in the Mahanadi river at 12pm. Vickey’s feet accidentally slipped as a result of which he was washed away in the current.

The four others managed to swim ashore and informed the fire department. A seven-member team led by Kamalakant Samal from CDA reached the spot to carry out a rescue operation. The operation took effect after nightfall.

PNN