Angul: A minor boy, who was kidnapped May 24, 2018, was found in the transgender slum of Bhubaneswar wearing a girl’s attire and make-up June 15, said Kaliari Police.

After producing the minor in the SDJM court of Talcher, Sunday, the police sent him to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) centre of Hata Chhak in Angul district.

But the police found a different angle to the missing case Monday, when the boy insisted before the CWC members that he intends to reside with the transgenders in Bhubaneswar.

A group of people from the All Odisha Transgender Association of Bhubaneswar visited the CWC centre and demanded that the minor be allowed to stay with them.

But CWC officials called the child’s parents and handed the boy over to them.

When All Odisha Transgender Association Secretary Meghna Sahoo came to know that the police had sent the boy to the CWC centre, she and her team reached the centre and created an awkward situation for the chairperson and CWC members.

The CWC officials and Meghna held talks about the child’s place of stay.

When the CWC chairperson asked the minor boy’s opinion, he said no one had kidnapped him. He had left home as he was upset with his family.

Sources said the boy likes to dress in girl’s attire, behaves and talks like a girl. So fearing public embarrassment his family had prevented him from moving out of their home.

He added, “I don’t want to go to my family. Let me stay with the Transgender Association.” But the family and the CWC members did not allow the boy to go with transgenders, as he was still a minor.

Meghna Sahoo urged the chairperson of the CWC centre to allow the minor to stay at the centre till he completes 18 years of age.

After a long discussion with CWC members, the Transgender Association and his family, the boy was handed over to his family, after they promised not to torture him in any way.

CWC members Bidulata Mishra, Padmabati Mishra and District Child Security Unit Secretary Manorama Pradhan were present at the talks.