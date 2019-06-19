Nilagiri: The body of a girl student, who was missing since a few days, was found hanging from a tree inside a forest under Nilagiri police limits area of Balasore district Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Rashmi Marandi of Taratari village under Kesipur panchayat.

According to sources, the Plus II girl student had been missing since June 15. Family members had lodged a missing persons’ complaint in this connection. Today, some locals went to the forest after experiencing foul smell following the Nor’wester rains and found the body hanging.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and recovered the body for post mortem.

The exact cause behind her death is still unclear. Whether she committed suicide or she was murdered will be ascertained after the autopsy, the police said.