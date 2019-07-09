Mumbai: “This is Rakesh Dhawan. Mission Control initiating command for launch,” superstar Akshay Kumar’s voice resonates in the just-released teaser of ‘Mission Mangal’, the actor’s latest effort exploring the Bollywood brand of patriotism.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, ‘Mission Mangal’ is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), or the Mangalyaan project launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in November 2013, to put a space probe in planet Mars’ orbit.

Akshay looks impressive as the scientist spearheading the mission, which has been a milestone for Indian space research.

The 45-second teaser also features the film’s multi-female star cast, including Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen, as the trailer delivers several goosebumps moments.

Unveiling the teaser Tuesday, Akshay took to social media and wrote: “Ek Desh. Ek Sapna. Ek Ithihaas. The true story of India’s Space Mission to Mars is here.”

Earlier talking about the film, Akshay shared that ‘Mission Mangal’ is a movie he did especially for his daughter and other children her age.

“‘Mission Mangal’, a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I’ve done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India’s mission to Mars,” he had tweeted.

The film is scheduled to release August 15.

IANS