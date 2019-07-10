Shillong: Veteran Congress leader and former Meghalaya Education minister Ampareen Lyngdoh has resigned as Congress Secretary in-charge of Mizoram, after Rahul Gandhi resigned as Congress president taking responsibility for the party’s poor show in the Lok Sabha elections.

“As announced earlier in the press, I have sent in my resignation as AICC Secretary i/c of Mizoram. I thank sir Rahul Gandhi for giving me this opportunity to work for the party. We can do few other important things than just occupy important posts at the AICC,” Lyngdoh tweeted Wednesday.

Lyngdoh submitted her resignation paper to Congress General Secretary in-charge North East Luizinho Falerio Monday. “I don’t know about others but I had done what I had to do. It was Rahul Gandhi who appointed me; he personally picked me, so I feel it is very very important to remember that when he is out of the team. I also need to exit and allow the new dispensation to take necessary decision all across the country,” the Congress legislator said.