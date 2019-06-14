Daringibadi: Saluga Pradhan, the MLA of G Udayagiri, held a review meeting Thursday with Kandhamal DRDA Project Director (PD) Biswanath Barik at the Daringibadi Block Office. The meet discussed key challenges being faced by the department in completing projects.

Many key things like the implementation of various schemes were discussed at length by both Saluga and the officials present at the meeting.

Both of them visited the panchayats of Daringibadi and inspected the functioning of various projects launched by the DRDA. They focused mainly on drinking water and MGNREGA schemes of the government.

Sources said the court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class is going on at the Daringibadi panchyat office for several days. Although a new court house was constructed, the court has not shifted from the panchayat office. This is hampering work at the panchayat office.

Panchayat Executive Officer Subash Nayak requested Saluga to resolve this matter soon and to construct a building for the panchayat office.

Saluga instructed the PD to provide more tube-wells in Sramabadi and Mahadagandar villages to tackle the shortage of drinking water.

Barik instructed department officers and BDO Trilochan Patra to finish all projects soon.

Block Chairperson Subenti Pradhan, Accounts Officer Khetrabari Jani, APO Kedar Chandra Panda, Multiple Cooperative Association official Dharmendar Pradhan etc attended the review meeting.

PNN