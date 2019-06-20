Bhubaneswar: There is good news for patrons of ‘Mo Bus’ as the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has achieved a consistent ridership of 60,000 passengers a day by connecting 20 major routes in Bhubaneswar, Khurda and Cuttack regions.

General Manager (Personnel and Administration) Dipti Mahapatro has requested all passengers to help senior citizens, ladies and the differently-abled so that they can sit in their allotted seats, says a press release.

She has also requested passengers to use the rear door for entry and the front door for exit to facilitate easy boarding, alighting and ticketing.

Passengers have been requested to board and alight only at designated stops to maintain traffic flow and avoid disruptions. The bus shelters and rectangular boxes with ‘BUS’ written on them are the only designated places where ‘Mo Buses’ will stop and accept passengers.

The company has also requested passengers to take care of their belongings as their luggage is being carried at their own risk. Passengers should carry change and pay the exact ticket fare.

As ticketless travel is a punishable offence according to Section 178 of The Motor Vehicle Act 1988, all passengers must buy tickets from ‘Mo Bus’ guides, the release added.