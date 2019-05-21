Bhubaneswar: Apparently, the Commissionerate Police have failed to curb increasing incidents of snatching occurring frequently across the city.

Unknown miscreants robbed two students of a local institution of their mobile phones at Vani Vihar under Sahid Nagar police station limits Monday evening. The snatchers also attacked the students’ duo with stones when they offered resistance to their attempts.

According to sources, the victims, Dibya Lochan Das and Anand Dora, have been residing on the campus along with their parents who are employed with Utkal University. Dora and Das were returning to their respective residences when four unknown bike-borne miscreants intercepted them at the Lifeline field on the campus. The accused first demanded money to buy alcohol which they refused to pay.

Subsequently, they attacked the duo with stones and sticks and snatched away their mobile phones and keys of motorcycles. The duo who sustained injuries was rushed to the Capital Hospital by their family members.

Police have started investigations into the incidents after the duo lodged a complaint in this regard at the Sahid Nagar police station Tuesday.