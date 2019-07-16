One of the prominent classical dancers of India, Aloka Kanungo is a rare amalgamation of dancing, choreography, teaching and intellect. Endowed with a well-proportioned body, fluent face, expressive eyes and natural beauty in body movement, she translates the quintessence of Odissi dance into sculpturesque beauty and soulful expression. She was in the city to receive Paripurna Award for her contribution in the field. In a freewheeling chat with Chaitali Shome of Orissa Post, she speaks about her journey. Excerpts:

How do you feel about receiving the award?

I am very touched because I am receiving the Paripurna award on the auspicious day of Guru Purnima. An award is like oxygen for an artiste. Without recognition, an artiste dies a natural death. The amount of respect in receiving such an award is enormous. I will try to justify this through my sincerity and dedication in Odissi.

What is your take on the modern evolution of Odissi?

Odissi artistes have the responsibility to preserve the dance form in a healthy way. The modern tradition of mixing Odissi with other art forms hurts my sensibilities. I am all for innovation in tradition. However, there is a boundary in the dance form and every performer should respect it and abide by it.

Tell us about your specialisation in ‘Bandha Nrutya’.

My childhood friend Meena Banerjee once performed ‘Bandha Nrutya’ quite beautifully and I was completely in awe. That performance made me follow the exquisite dance form. When I received my fellowship in 1995, I decided to pursue Bandha Nrutya full-time.

What do you think of the trend of organising Odissi group camps?

I don’t believe in groups or camp policy. Every artiste should feel happy to perform in front of the Lord of the Universe. Negative thoughts and feelings kill a dance format. One must follow positivity and should enhance his own performance rather than following any groups or camps.

What is the contribution of Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra in your journey?

He not only taught us how to dance, but also how to behave in public. He always detested competitive nature among dancers. Having a guru is like possessing a beacon of light to walk through the dark tunnel of life. One must connect to his or her own guru. Today’s social media interaction is more like advertisement rather than connecting to one’s true self.

Tell us about the legacy of Guru Debaprasad Das.

Guru Debaprasad Das was one of the earliest exponents of Odissi. He is the ultimate Odissi guru in ‘Abhinay’. His disciple Indrani Rehman has made Odissi more popular. Das has researched a lot and his forte set him apart.

What is your word of advice for budding Odissi dancers?

Be focused, work hard and aim for the zenith. Don’t be conscious about your status. Remain humble and clean your inner self.