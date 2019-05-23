New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Thursday Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for winning the Assembly elections in the state for the fifth time.

“Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing him the very best for the next term,” Modi tweeted.

At the time of filing this report, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is ahead in 14 Lok Sabha seats of Odisha, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in seven out of the 21 Lok Sabha segments in Odisha.

Among notable candidates, BJP’s Dhenkanal candidate Rudra Narayan Pani and Nabarangpur candidate Balabhadra Majhi were leading in respective Lok Sabha segments. Similarly, the saffron party’s Aparajita Sarangi was leading in Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency. Meanwhile, BJD’s Pramila Bisoi was leading in Aska Lok Sabha seat.

In the Assembly elections, the BJD were leading in 110 seats at the time of filing this report. The BJP was ahead in 23 constituencies, the Congress in 11 and others two.

It must be stated here that like in 2011, the BJD to a certain extent has managed to stall the Modi wave which swept the country. Yes, the BJP will certainly increase its tally from the one seat which it did in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, but again the results have not been according to the party’s expectations.