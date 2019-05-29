Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Wednesday took to twitter to congratulate Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik after he took oath for a record fifth time as Chief Minister of Odisha.

Modi assured the state of complete cooperation from the Center.

“Congratulations to Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji on taking oath as Odisha’s Chief Minister. Best wishes to him and his team in fulfilling the people’s aspirations. I assure complete cooperation from the Centre in working for Odisha’s progress. @Naveen_Odisha,” he tweeted.

Apart from Modi, BJP veteran Dharmendra Pradhan also took to Twitter to congratulate the newly inaugurated Chief Minister.

“Best wishes to Shri Naveen Patnaik on taking oath as the CM of #Odisha. I am hopeful that the State Govt. will proactively support the Centre in uplifting the lives of our Odia brothers & sisters to help further the dream of a developed & #NewOdisha,” Pradhan wrote in his tweet.

It may be mentioned here that Patnaik was sworn-in to office and secrecy by Governor Ganeshi Lal at an elaborate function organized at Exhibition Grounds here Wednesday morning.

Along with Naveen, 20 other ministers also took oath for their offices Wednesday. The strength of Patnaik’s council of ministers is at 21 including himself.

For the first time in the last two decades, Patnaik held the swearing-in ceremony in open. It was attended by some prominent dignitaries from different fields including industry, art, culture, education and civil society. Patnaik’s elder sister and noted writer Gita Mehta and his brother Prem Patnaik were also seen in the event.

Modi himself is slated to take oath to office as Prime Minister of the country for the second time this May 30.