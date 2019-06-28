Osaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met South Korean President Moon Jae-in here Friday and discussed ways to enhance trade, economic and people-to-people relations.

During their meeting, the two leaders expressed mutual desire to synergise ‘India’s Act East Policy’ with ‘South Korea’s New Southern Policy’.

“A natural partnership strengthened by historical ties. On the margins of #G20 Summit PM @narendramodi had a good meeting with President of Republic of Korea,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The main focus of ‘India’s Act East Policy’ is to shift the country’s trading focus from the west and neighbours to the booming South East Asian countries.

The Moon administration’s ‘New Southern Policy’ focuses on South Korea’s development of its relations with Southeast Asia and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Modi after his meeting with Moon tweeted a picture of them with the caption, “It is always special to meet my good friend, President Moon Jae-in. He is extremely passionate about furthering friendship between India and the Republic of Korea. Today, we talked about various steps to enhance trade, economic and people-to-people relations.”

