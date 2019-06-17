New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other MPs Monday took oath in the 17th Lok Sabha which will see the passing of the Union Budget and some key legislations including the Triple Talaq Bill being on top of the government’s agenda.

Pro tem Speaker Virendra Kumar administered the oath to Modi and other parliamentarians.

As soon as the House met, the Members stood in silence for a few minutes as per the convention after the assembling of the new Lok Sabha.

When Modi’s name was called out, Members from the ruling NDA thumped the desk greeting the Prime Minister with slogans such as ‘Modi Modi’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

The Prime Minister was followed by other senior MPs such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

