New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence Wednesday on lynching of a Muslim youth in Jharkhand. He said the incident has pained him and the guilty must be severely punished, but stressed that all incidents of violence in the country, whether in Jharkhand, West Bengal or Kerala, should be treated the same and law should take its course.

Addressing Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister also spoke on the death of over 130 children this month from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) or ‘brain fever’ in Bihar, describing it as a matter of ‘shame’ and the ‘biggest failure’” of seven decades that outbreak of such disease continues to kill even after so many years of independence.

Modi, who drew flak from the opposition over his ‘silence’ on the lynching incident in BJP-ruled Jharkhand, said ‘security of every citizen is our constitutional duty’.

“The lynching in Jharkhand has pained me. It has saddened others too. Guilty should get severest punishment but for this the entire state has been pronounced guilty and everyone put in dock, which is not right,” Modi asserted.

The Prime Minister said some people in Rajya Sabha are calling Jharkhand a hub of lynching.””Is this fair? Why are they insulting a state. None of us have the right to insult the state of Jharkhand,” asserted Modi said and referred to violence in states ruled by opposition parties.

“All kinds of violence whether in Jharkhand or West Bengal or Kerala should be treated as same and law should take its course,” added the PM.

Referring to the child deaths in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar where BJP and its ally JDU are in power, Modi said the Centre is extending all help to the state to fight the problem.

“In modern times, such a situation is a matter of pain as well as shame for all of us,” Modi pointed out. “This is the biggest failure in last seven decades and we should take it seriously.’

With 22 bills lapsing as Rajya Sabha did not pass them before the term of the 16th Lok Sabha ended, Modi said the Upper House is part of the federal structure of the country and the members must introspect and cooperate in framing of crucial legislations.

While the BJP has an absolute majority in Lok Sabha, it along with its allies lack the numbers in Rajya Sabha, which has led to stalling of some legislations including on Triple Talaq and making Aadhaar an optional ID proof for obtaining mobile sim cards and opening bank accounts.

“We don’t have majority in Rajya Sabha but verdict of the people should not be throttled in the House,” he said adding opposition parties in the Upper House got special pleasure in ‘demeaning’ the government.

PTI