Bishkek: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday here that he had an ‘extremely fruitful meeting’ with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO Summit here and discussed the full spectrum of bilateral relations as they vowed to work together to improve the economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders after Modi’s return as the Prime Minister for a second term. The discussions come a month after the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the powerful UN Security Council designated Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist after China lifted its technical hold on the proposal to blacklist him.

“Had an extremely fruitful meeting with President Xi Jinping. Our talks included the full spectrum of India-China relations. We shall continue working together to improve economic and cultural ties between our nations,” Modi tweeted after the delegation-level talks with Xi.

The meeting began with President Xi congratulating Prime Minister Modi over his election victory. “After the election results in India, I got your message, and today again you wish me on the victory, I am very grateful to you for this,” Modi said.

“On behalf of all Indians, I wish you a very happy birthday,” Modi told Xi, greeting in advance the Chinese leader who will turn 66, June 15.

“As you said, in the days to come, we both can progress on several subjects. We both have a contemporary tenure to work more,” Modi stated.

“After our meeting in Wuhan, we have seen a new momentum and stability in our relations. There has been a rapid progress in the strategic communication between the two sides, leading to be more sensitive towards each other’s concerns and interests. And there has been new areas for further cooperation since then,” Modi told Xi in his opening remarks.

The 2018 Wuhan summit between Modi and Xi was largely credited to have turned around the bilateral relations soured by the 73-day Doklam standoff, triggered by Chinese troops attempts to build a road close to Indian border in an area also claimed by Bhutan in 2017. It should also be stated here that the two leaders have met more than 10 times in the last five years.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the two leaders had a warm meeting. “Leaders discussed all aspects of enriching our bilateral relations and recognised the positive role of strategic communication in deepening our partnership,” Kumar said.

Ahead of the meeting, China hinted that Xi would highlight the need to forge a united front against US President Donald Trump’s policies of trade protectionism and unilateralism using tariffs as a weapon.

Chinese officials are hoping that India, which is also facing trade frictions with the US specially over termination of its designation as a ‘beneficiary developing country’ under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), would join the fight against Trump’s protectionist policies.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in the Kyrgyz capital here Thursday for the SCO summit, the first multilateral engagement post his re-election. The SCO is a China-led eight-member economic and security bloc with India and Pakistan being admitted to the grouping in 2017.

PTI