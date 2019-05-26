New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be administered oath of office for his second term along with his new council of ministers May 30, the President’s Office said Sunday.

President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the prime minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Thursday, at 7 pm, an official communique said.

Names of the ministers who would join Modi in his second innings are yet to be disclosed, though there has been speculation about some new members expected to join the council, including from states like West Bengal that played a key role in the BJP’s massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

It was also not immediately clear whether the ceremony will be attended by some world leaders. Modi had stunned everyone during 2014 swearing-in when he had called SAARC leaders, including the then Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif.

Several global leaders, including Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have congratulated Modi on his resounding victory. Khan spoke to Modi Sunday and expressed his desire for both the countries to work together for the betterment of their peoples, the Pakistani Foreign Office said.

Modi has been elected unanimously as leader of the National Democratic Alliance after which he called on President Kovind Saturday in his capacity as leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party, which has majority support in the House of the People following the general election to the 17th Lok Sabha.

The President, exercising powers under the Constitution, appointed Modi to the office of Prime Minister of India and sought his advice about names of others to be appointed members of the Union Council of Ministers and indicate the date and time of the swearing-in-ceremony to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.