New Delhi: Buoyed by phenomenal Lok Sabha poll verdict, senior BJP leaders, including Union Ministers as also NDA allies credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for the superb showing. Many described the landslide victory as a ‘tsunami’ amid Modi’s assertion that ‘India has won again’.

While there was euphoria in the BJP-led NDA camp, the Congress, Left and other opposition parties were muted in their reactions after the trends clearly showed that they were heading towards another poll debacle after 2014.

Here’s what their reactions were on various media platforms:

Amit Shah: This victory is a ‘win of people’s confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today’s result is India’s mandate against Opposition’s propaganda, lies, personal insinuations and baseless politics. It is also people’s mandate who have chosen development and nationalism and rejected casteism, dynasty and appeasement. It is the victory of the hopes of youth, the poor and farmers. This grand victory is a triumph of people’s confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development work and strong leadership.”

Rajnat Singh (Union Home Minister): Spoke to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the BJP national president Shri Amit Shah over the phone and congratulated them for BJP4India led NDA’s stupendous victory in these Lok Sabha elections. This historic victory in the general elections is the outcome of Modiji’s visionary leadership, Amit Shahji’s dynamism and the hard work of millions of BJP karyakartas on the ground.

Ram Vilas Paswan (Minister, Lok Janshakti Party): It is not an election but Modi tsunami. I heartily congratulate Narendra Modi.

Suresh Prabhu (Minister, BJP): It’s nothing short of a landslide, a political tsunami sweeping entire country, east or west, BJP is the best, is a reality. North to south people have voted for a clear, unambiguous choice… country must progress further under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

Rajayavardhan Singh Rathore (Minister, BJP): My salute to the untiring workers of BJP and Jaipur rural, this is their service to the nation.

Prakash Javadekar (Minister, BJP): Combination of (Narendra) Modi and (Amit) Shah is very unique and important. This victory is result of leadership of Modi and Shah and hard work of lakhs of party workers. said Human Resource Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Rahul Gandhi (Congress chief): I have always said that the voters are the ultimate decision maker. They decided to vote for BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. I respect their decision and I congratulate the BJP and Modiji for their success.

Mamata Banerjee (Trinamool Congress supremo): Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched.

Majeed Memon (NCP leader): We have some setbacks and we find that unfortunately Congress didn’t performed up to the mark.

Omar Abdullah (National Conference vice-president): Modi’s second term is not a fluke. I would request him to take everyone along in the coming five years as this country belongs to all. We fought the election and tried to have an alternative to the BJP and the NDA and put it before the country. The country did not accept it. The reality is that the places from where we were expecting the opposition to win, the number of seats from there has come down rather than going up.

Saurabh Bharwaj (Aam Aadmi Party): Iin democracy, mandate of the people is considered to be very powerful. We respect the mandate of India and congratulate the BJP for its victory. We offer Prime Minister Narendra Modi best wishes for his future tenure. We hope he would do good work in his future tenure.

Sharad Pawar (NCP chief): Doubts were indeed raised (about EVMs). But I don’t want to blame the machines now since the result is out. Once the verdict is out, it has to be accepted gracefully and I am accepting it gracefully.

